Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Performance
Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $26.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sony Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
