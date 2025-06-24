HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 292,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 376,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,028,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

