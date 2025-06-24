Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

