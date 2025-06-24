Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

