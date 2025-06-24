Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $470.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.40 and a 200 day moving average of $477.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

