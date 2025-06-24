Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 170,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

