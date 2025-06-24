TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 183.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.53. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

