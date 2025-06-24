Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 208,897 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 302.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,897 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Elevation Oncology worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 59,392 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright lowered Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.70 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 19.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

