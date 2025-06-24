Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SIHY stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

