Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

