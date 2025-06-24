Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 75.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

