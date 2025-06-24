XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $698,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.25%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.