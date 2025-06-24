XML Financial LLC Sells 139 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

