Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

