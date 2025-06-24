XML Financial LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BHP opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.