JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.