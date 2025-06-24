JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.