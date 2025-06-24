Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $566.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

