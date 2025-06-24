XML Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.