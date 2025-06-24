JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,719,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

