XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

