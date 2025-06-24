XML Financial LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lucid Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

