Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$50.29

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.43.
EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire
Insider Activity
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of Empire stock opened at C$55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$56.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
