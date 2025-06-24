Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$50.29

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.43.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Empire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire

Insider Activity

Empire Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 600 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.91, for a total transaction of C$32,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18. Insiders sold a total of 13,269 shares of company stock worth $646,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$56.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.