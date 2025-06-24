Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $19.11

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $50,283.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,929.15. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,258.56. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,157 shares of company stock worth $1,124,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 483.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 378,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

