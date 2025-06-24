Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $305.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.
Shares of JLL opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.31.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
