Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
NYSE SWX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
