Analyzing Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Kroger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV $52.21 billion 1.07 $2.96 billion $1.59 20.10 Kroger $146.97 billion 0.33 $2.67 billion $3.67 20.16

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Kroger”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kroger. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 5.46% 23.56% 10.46% Kroger 1.76% 30.01% 5.82%

Risk & Volatility

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kroger 0 9 9 0 2.50

Kroger has a consensus target price of $69.47, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV.

Summary

Kroger beats Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

