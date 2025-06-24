Head-To-Head Analysis: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) vs. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -2.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manchester United and Connexa Sports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Manchester United currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

This table compares Manchester United and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -10.09% -22.40% -2.49% Connexa Sports Technologies -346.73% -135.59% -75.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Connexa Sports Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $833.39 million 3.85 -$142.51 million ($0.49) -38.69 Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million 1.46 -$15.64 million ($11.44) -0.07

Connexa Sports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Connexa Sports Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manchester United beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

