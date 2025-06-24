Ken Hohenstein Sells 20,000 Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,003,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,369,449.64. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ken Hohenstein sold 6,280 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,284.40.

On Monday, May 19th, Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00.

OneStream Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:OS opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneStream

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneStream by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter worth $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneStream by 17.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneStream by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OneStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

