McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $270,920.28 in Stock

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MCD opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $302.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 710,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 117.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

