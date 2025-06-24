xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Philip Copeland Purchases 4,000,000 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRGGet Free Report) insider Philip Copeland bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($83,116.88).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

About xReality Group



xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for xReality Group (ASX:XRG)

