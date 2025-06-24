xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Philip Copeland Purchases 4,000,000 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Copeland bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($83,116.88).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.
About xReality Group
