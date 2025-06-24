Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $333,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,268 shares in the company, valued at $56,498,256.16. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $265,216.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

