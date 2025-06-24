Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Avital Pardo Sells 8,259 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $157,251.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,097,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,764.16. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avital Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Avital Pardo sold 4,757 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $90,383.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Avital Pardo sold 4,939 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $93,890.39.

On Thursday, June 12th, Avital Pardo sold 48,913 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $931,792.65.

On Monday, May 12th, Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,604,259.68.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGY. Stephens began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 359,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 961,944 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 2,722.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

