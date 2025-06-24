Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.05 and traded as high as C$67.94. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$65.97, with a volume of 1,217,888 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.72.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.9%

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total transaction of C$3,636,561.60. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.92 per share, with a total value of C$329,583.50. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,592 over the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also

