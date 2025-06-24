Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.39. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 38,855 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

