Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$13.82. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 367,497 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.74%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.