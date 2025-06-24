Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.31 and traded as high as C$22.55. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.37, with a volume of 15,686 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Wajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wajax

Wajax Stock Down 0.3%

Wajax Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$488.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.