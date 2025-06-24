International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.60 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 312.70 ($4.23). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 308.70 ($4.18), with a volume of 23,895,719 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.69) to GBX 250 ($3.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.28) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 372 ($5.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

