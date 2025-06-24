NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,775 shares traded.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.
About NXT Energy Solutions
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
