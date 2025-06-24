British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,154.97 ($42.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($49.42). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,598.45 ($48.72), with a volume of 2,811,379 shares changing hands.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The company has a market cap of £78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,319.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,154.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Serpil Timuray acquired 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($43.33) per share, for a total transaction of £104,800 ($141,890.06). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($45.75) per share, with a total value of £6,960.74 ($9,424.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $13,204,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

