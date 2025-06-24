Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.43 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.61). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.60), with a volume of 422,587 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.69) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPT
Spirent Communications Trading Up 0.3%
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.