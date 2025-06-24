Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.43 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.61). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.60), with a volume of 422,587 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.69) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Trading Up 0.3%

Spirent Communications Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.43.

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.