JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $425.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

