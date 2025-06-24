Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 852,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 714,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,547,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.