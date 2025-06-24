JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

