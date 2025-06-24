JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEI. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

