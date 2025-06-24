Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $356,071.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $27,440,869.77. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,772,846. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.