JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

