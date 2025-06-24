JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $127.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.