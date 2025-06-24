JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10,390.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $499,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

