Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$10.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.